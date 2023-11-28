New York Marks 2 GW of State Community Solar

More than 2 GW of community solar, enough to serve 393,000 homes, have been installed in New York.

This milestone contributes to 5 GW of total distributed solar operating across the state, with 3.3 GW in development. It also marks New York’s progress towards achieving its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of installing 6 GW of distributed solar by 2025 and 10 GW by 2030.



“New York’s two gigawatt community solar achievement proves our commitment to building a clean and healthy future,” says N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Our ongoing investment in community solar generates measurable benefits for our health, our environment, our economy and for the thousands of New Yorkers who can now enjoy lower electric bills, all thanks to our ability to harness the power of the sun.”



Community solar makes up 61% of total installations across the state this year to date, and its distributed solar pipeline comprises more than 8,700 projects. Once complete, these projects are expected to provide 3,297 MW of energy – enough to power more than 600,000 homes.