Nexamp Acquires Two Illinois Community Solar Projects with Trajectory Energy

Nexamp has partnered with Trajectory Energy Partners to acquire two Illinois solar projects, located in Galesburg and Pekin, totaling 7 MW.

The projects were developed under the state’s Community Driven Community Solar program and are expected to come online next year.

This sale expands the total portfolio of transactions between the companies in Illinois since 2020 to a total of 24 MW.

“Community solar continues to showcase its strength and versatility as one the most impactful tools for addressing our country’s most critical energy and equity policy objectives simultaneously, and Illinois is showing the way,” says John Murphy, chief strategy officer at Nexamp.

“Our collaboration with talented and like-minded development partners such as Trajectory helps Nexamp accelerate our clean energy deployment goals and deliver on our mission to make economic and environmental benefits of solar more widely accessible.”

Nexamp will construct, own and operate the projects, while both companies expect to continue working with development partners such as the Knox County Area Partnership and the City of Pekin.

These local partners were instrumental in the early stages of these projects, advocating for and within their communities to bring these community-first projects home. Through our continued work, groups like these will help ensure that the benefits from these projects make the maximum impact in their host communities.