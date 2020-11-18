Nexamp Powers on First Community Solar Project in Illinois

The first of nearly two dozen Nexamp community solar projects under construction in Illinois is now live and generating clean electricity in Edison’s service territory.

The project, located along Route 76 in Poplar Grove, offers local utility customers an opportunity to support clean energy and save substantially on their annual electricity costs. It is among the first community solar projects to reach operation under the recent Illinois solar programs established by the Future Energy Jobs Act.

Nexamp, a national provider of clean energy and storage solutions, began development efforts in 2017 in anticipation of the Illinois Power Agency’s Adjustable Block Program Lottery. The company partnered with Borrego, a community solar developer, to acquire the project and add to its rapidly expanding community solar platform. Community solar enables consumers to benefit directly from local renewable energy sources by subscribing to a project and saving on their electricity costs without any upfront investment and without the need to install any equipment on their property.

“Nexamp is committed to not only expanding access to clean energy but making that access fair and equitable for all residents,” says Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp. “Our program is designed to make it easy for anyone to enroll and reap the benefits, no matter where they live or what their circumstances. Clean energy should be a right, not a privilege. This is the first of many Nexamp projects to follow in Illinois over the next year and we are excited to make solar more accessible to all Illinoisans.”

Nexamp community solar subscribers in Illinois enjoy a fixed 20% discount rate on the bill credits they receive from their portion of the community solar farm. In addition to providing savings to subscribers, Nexamp community solar farms provide long-term lease income to the landowners and contribute to the local economy during construction and throughout the project’s operating life.

Nexamp also is developing several projects as part of the Illinois Solar for All program, which specifically serves qualified low- and moderate-income households.

To learn more about Nexamp’s community solar efforts in Illinois, click here.

Photo: Borrego Solar’s Wauwinet community solar project