Nexamp, Starbucks Partner on Illinois Community Solar Projects

Nexamp is partnering with Starbucks, who as a long-term renewables purchaser is set to anchor the deployment of 40 MW across six Illinois community solar farms.

The solar projects are expected to serve 1,100 local residents subscribing within the ComEd and Ameren utility territories.

Construction and operation on these projects will include roles for participants in Nexamp’s fellowship programs, created through partnerships with organizations such as City Colleges of Chicago, the Chicago Urban League, Uplift Community High School, 22C and other Future Energy Jobs Act job training organizations.

“Community solar is a perfect way for retailers to make progress on their own sustainability goals while also playing a role in the build-out of renewable energy resources that have the ability to directly benefit their own customers,” says Zaid Ashai, Nexamp CEO.

“That was the case with Starbucks, which shares our vision of equitable access to community members. Climate change is one of the most important issues of the day and we can only make meaningful progress on decarbonization when companies come together to develop impactful, inclusive solutions.”

Starbucks will receive a portion of the project’s RECs for its support of Nexamp’s Illinois operations.

Construction has begun on the solar projects, which are expected to come online next year.