Nextracker, JM Steel Complete Facility Expansion for Solar Projects

Nextracker and JENNMAR Holdings subsidiary JM Steel have completed an expansion of Nextracker-dedicated manufacturing lines at JM Steel’s Leetsdale, Pa. facility, achieving 4 GW of capacity.

Inaugurated and reopened in 2022, the refurbished factory produces steel components for solar energy across Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic. The expansion more than doubles the facility’s production capacity, says the company.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with JM Steel and celebrate the expansion of the Pittsburgh facility to serve customer demand,” says Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker.

“This facility is also expected to produce core components of our new low carbon tracker offering announced this week. The U.S. solar market is continuing to demonstrate strong growth. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has forecasted solar to grow 26% on an annual compounded rate and be the number one source of energy in the U.S. within a decade.”