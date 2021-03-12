Nextracker Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Solar FlexRack

Nextracker, a provider of critical yield-enhancing PV system technology, expertise and strategic services, has settled its patent infringement lawsuit against Northern States Metals Co., which conducts its solar energy business under the name Solar FlexRack.

Nextracker filed suit in federal court on June 25, 2020, in a matter titled NEXTracker Inc. v. Solar FlexRack and Northern States Metals Co., Case No. 1:20-cv-00849-MN (Delaware).

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Solar FlexRack will pay Nextracker royalties on qualifying sales revenue of Solar FlexRack’s TDP 2.0 solar tracker and certain related products, services and components. Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“Nextracker treats its intellectual property very seriously and we will vigorously defend our patent rights in all global markets in which we conduct business,” says Dan Shugar, CEO of Nextracker. “We are pleased to reach an acceptable resolution to this litigation and look forward to our new commercial relationship with Solar FlexRack.”