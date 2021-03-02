Nextracker Supplies NX Horizon Solar Trackers to Brazilian Solar Plant

Nextracker, a Flex company, has been selected by Andrade Gutierrez, a Brazilian EPC firm, and Elera Renováveis to supply 830 MW of its NX Horizon solar tracker technology for Phase I of the Janaúba solar complex located near the city of Janaúba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. When completed, the plant will be the largest of its kind in South America and is scheduled to become operational by early 2022.

“We are delighted to be working with Nextracker on the Janaúba solar plant,” says Patricio Pavez, general manager for renewables at Andrade Gutierrez. “Nextracker’s expertise in wind design R&D, engineering and proven bifacial gains were ultimately what led us to select the NX Horizon smart solar tracker.”

NX Horizon is the single-axis solar tracker of choice on over 45 GW of projects around the world and will help Elera Renováveis to maximize the Janaúba plant’s performance while minimizing operational costs. Nextracker’s regional office in Brazil will fully support the project with engineering advisory as well as commissioning, asset management and advanced data analytics services for preventive maintenance. Installation crews will benefit from Nextracker’s PowerworX Academy installer training program to learn best installation practices.

Brazil is one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the Latin American region, due in part to its high irradiation levels and solar-friendly policies. The country has 7.4 GW of cumulative solar installations to date.

Nextracker is the chosen PV system technology and smart solar tracker provider for some of the largest solar power plants in the world, such as the 1 GW Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE, the 838 MW plant in Villanueva, Mexico, and the 460 MW Western Downs installation in Queensland, Australia.