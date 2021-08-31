Nextracker Supplies Solar Trackers for Arevon Utility Solar Projects

Arevon Energy Inc. has selected Nextracker for its upcoming 1.5 GW portfolio of projects in Indiana and Nevada. Nextracker will supply NX Horizon smart solar trackers with TrueCapture and NX Navigator software and control systems for advanced monitoring, control and asset management.

Indiana will host five of these solar power plants: Elliott (200 MW), Gibson (280 MW), Ratts 1 and Ratts 2 (both 150 MW), and Posey (300 MW). The 250 MW Citadel project will be located outside of Reno, Nev. The U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Rep. Susie Lee recently toured the seventh site in the portfolio, the 232 MW Townsite plant in Boulder City, Nev. The seven projects are all expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

“We’re excited to partner with Nextracker and use their state-of-the-art technology in this latest portfolio of solar projects,” says Justin Johnson, Arevon’s EVP and COO. “Nextracker was our first choice to help standardize construction practices across the portfolio and create efficiencies and greater cost savings. We have already seen Nextracker’s TrueCapture software boost energy gains by 2.72 percent at one of the solar projects we service, so we have direct experience with this innovative solution and how it can add value to every project in the portfolio.”

“Sophisticated asset managers and project developers like Arevon know the importance of standardizing their utility-scale solar projects with advanced data monitoring and optimization software,” adds Ryan Booth, Nextracker’s vice president of utility sales. “Our partnership with Arevon highlights how the future of solar development will leverage system standardization to improve project value in an increasingly competitive sector.”