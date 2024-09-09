Nextracker Unveils NX Foundation Solutions for Ground-Mount Installation Conditions

Nextracker has launched its NX Foundation Solutions, which includes the company’s NX Anchor system, designed to optimize ground-mount solar project development across a range of soil conditions for EPC and developer customers.

The system also includes geotechnical reviews, on-site testing, foundation design, product selection, proprietary equipment and installation support, says the company, adding that the service offering comprises drilling and pile driving equipment training, sales, leasing and support.

“We are thrilled to now offer comprehensive and innovative solar foundation solutions to our customers and partners,” says Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker.

“Delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions that help to improve productivity, safety, and accelerate project timelines and enable light-on-land construction practices are objectives of this program. NX Foundation Solutions provide our developer and EPC customers with a full range of technologies and services across a broad range of soil types from rocky to soft and virtually everything in between.”