NJR Clean Energy Ventures, Hopatcong Complete Landfill Solar Project

NJR Clean Energy Ventures (NJRCEV), the clean energy subsidiary of New Jersey Resources, and the borough of Hopatcong, N.J., have completed a new 1.5 MW ground-mounted solar project at the former municipal landfill.

Consisting of nearly 4,000 solar panels, the project utilizes a fixed-tilt mounting system. The capped landfill has been closed for more than 30 years. NJRCEV will lease 23 acres of this underutilized space from the borough for a term of 25 years with the opportunity to extend the agreement for up to an additional 10 years. The clean power produced will be sold to PJM and further the state’s clean energy goals.

“As one of the earliest investors in New Jersey’s solar marketplace, NJR Clean Energy Ventures has a long track record of innovation and sustainability, and our Hopatcong solar project reflects that commitment,” says Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “By turning this brownfield into renewable, green energy, we are helping to support the state’s emission reduction goals, grow our business and lead the way to a clean energy future for New Jersey.”

The Hopatcong solar project was jointly developed and permitted by AC Power LLC and Citrine Power LLC after the developers signed a lease with the borough in 2018. NJRCEV acquired the project in 2019 and completed construction in September. The Hopatcong solar project was approved for transition renewable energy credits (TRECs) under the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ T grid-connected project application process. TRECs are the credits generated by solar systems that can be sold to meet utility providers’ renewable energy requirements.

Over the past 10 years, NJRCEV has grown to become one of the largest solar investors in the state, with more than $970 million deployed across New Jersey’s 21 counties. NJRCEV now maintains more than 350 MW of installed capacity. These investments reflect the company’s core values and support a clean energy future for New Jersey by delivering clean, safe and reliable energy, providing customers with low carbon energy solutions and reducing emissions consistent with the state’s goals.

Photo: NJRCEV’s Manalapan solar facility located in Manalapan Township, N.J.