NovaSource Power Services, SunSystem Merge Companies

NovaSource Power Services and SunSystem Technology LLC (SST), providers of operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the renewable energy industry, say the two companies have merged.

The merger is effective immediately, and the companies will bring together operations in the coming months. Upon completion of the merger, the combined group will operate under the NovaSource name.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for the NovaSource team and their success managing some of the largest solar systems in the world,” says Derek Chase, CEO of SunSystem Technology. “I look forward to working with existing leadership to build an innovative solar and storage O&M company. The combined scale, coverage and experience will bring tremendous value and capabilities to our existing and future customers.”

SunSystem and NovaSource will unify operations and field technicians of both companies, providing additional resources to partners, solar site owners and portfolio owners. Operating in nine different countries, the joint global workforce will support ongoing field and operational services to residential, commercial and utility PV systems, battery solutions and EV charging stations.

NovaSource, with 550 combined field technicians, will be within a one-hour drive of 95% of the U.S. solar infrastructure. The company notes that with transportation time a primary cost driver, the decreased technician drivetime and increased strategic service coverage will provide partners cost-effective O&M services across the nation.