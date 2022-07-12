NRG Systems Works with Enel Green Power on Solar Measurement Solutions

NRG Systems Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar and meteorological applications, is providing solar resource assessment (SRA) systems to Enel Green Power North America for pre-construction measurement campaigns in all major regions of the United States.

The turnkey systems capture all relevant meteorological data, including soiling and albedo measurements, for accurate annual energy production estimates. The systems integrate with NRG Cloud, a web interface that facilitates remote management of data, troubleshooting and data logger configuration.

NRG Systems will work with Harness Energy to install, maintain and decommission the SRA systems, while ArcVera Renewables will provide data monitoring.

“There are a lot of unknowns in project development, especially given today’s supply chain challenges,” says Thomas Lattanzio, NRG’s sales manager for North America. “By providing the hardware, software, and supporting services needed to carry out a resource assessment campaign as a holistic package, we can help ensure as much project stability for our customers as possible. We are proud to supply Enel Green Power, the operator of North America’s fifth-largest wind and solar portfolio, with a complete measurement solution that will help them build their solar pipeline in as efficient a manner as possible.”

“Precise and accurate resource assessment has been foundational to Enel Green Power’s solar siting as we have developed and installed several gigawatts of new capacity over the last several years,” states Conor Branch, head of business development at Enel Green Power North America. “This technology will allow us to continue identifying prime sites in a variety of geographies across North America, enabling us to design efficient projects that contribute to our target of 6.5 GW of new renewable capacity through 2024.”