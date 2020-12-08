NuGen Capital Breaks Ground on Rhode Island Rooftop Solar Project

NuGen Capital Management LLC, a company that owns, operates and develops renewable energy projects, has started construction on a 6.76 MW DC rooftop solar power system in Rhode Island.

The project, which will utilize over 16,000 solar panels, is being installed by AUI Partners, a full-service renewable energy and commercial contractor, on a 560,000 square foot warehouse in East Greenwich. Full commercial operation of the project is expected in early 2021.

Bristol, Barrington and the Barrington School District are committed to buy the power generated from the system through a long-term power purchase contract. The system should produce approximately 195,681,096 kWh over the lifetime of the contract period.

“We are glad to be working with such strong partners in both AUI Partners and IBEW Local Union 99 to build the largest single rooftop solar project to date in Rhode Island,” says Aaron Rust, director of asset management at NuGen.

NuGen’s rooftop installation supports Rhode Island’s accelerated clean energy initiative and Gov. Gina Raimondo’s Executive Order 20-01 outlining the governor’s goal for Rhode Island to be 100% powered by renewable energy by 2030.