NYPA Completes Rooftop Installation for Red Hook Central School District

Leadership from the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Red Hook Central School District joined together at the Mill Road Elementary School to announce the completed installation of three rooftop solar systems at the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

The $1.7 million solar arrays have a combined direct current capacity of 600 kW.

“NYPA’s partnership with Red Hook schools’ reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and teaching the next generation about climate action,” says NYPA president and CEO Justin E. Driscoll.

“Working with the Red Hook district has been extremely rewarding for NYPA, and the new solar energy systems will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs for the district.”

In total, 1,200 panels were constructed on the rooftops at the Mill Road Elementary School, Linden Avenue Middle School and Red Hook High School. NYPA financed the projects and awarded Red Hook Central School district with a $40,000 grant to support their construction. The systems, constructed by New York-based Solar Liberty, are the first NYPA-supported solar projects in Dutchess County.