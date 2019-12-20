OCI Solar Power Tweaks Alamo I Project in San Antonio

OCI Solar Power has renovated its Alamo I solar farm in San Antonio, Texas, with the installation of new trackers from Array Technologies Inc.

“Alamo I is now equipped with industry-leading tracker technology and a block of bifacial modules which will be used for field testing and data-gathering,” says Jason Thompson, construction manager for OCI Solar Power.

OCI Solar Power also worked with Swinerton Builders, an engineering, procurement and construction company, and inverter technology company KACO new energy for nearly nine months to complete the improvements.

“An upgrade of this magnitude is definitely a first for us and perhaps for the entire solar industry,” says Charles Kim, president and CEO of OCI Solar Power. “We were able to get the job done without de-energizing the entire project, and we are extremely proud of the outcome. Because of our success with this project, we are looking for other upgrade project opportunities.”

Alamo I sits on 445 acres of private land at 2361 S. Blue Wing Rd. It began operations in December 2013 and has a capacity of 39.2 MW AC.