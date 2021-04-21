OG&E Doubling Chocktaw Nation Center Solar Capacity

Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), a subsidiary of Oklahoma’s largest electric utility, says it is expanding its Choctaw Nation/OG&E Solar Energy Center in Durant, Okla., by an additional 5 MW – bringing the total solar capacity to 10 MW. OG&E will construct, own and operate the additional 5 MW expansion, which is expected to come online by the end of year.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with the Choctaw Nation with this expansion of the Solar Energy Center in Durant,” says Sean Trauschke, chairman, president and CEO of OGE Energy. “OG&E remains committed to reducing its impact on the environment while at the same time maintaining some of the lowest rates in the nation. With this addition, we continue to advance our popular customer-driven renewable energy offerings.”

As with wind, OG&E built the first solar facility in the state and was the first in Oklahoma to offer universal solar energy to customers with the construction of its solar installation at Mustang Energy Center, located in Mustang, Okla. Universal solar provides higher solar output and the opportunity for all customers to add solar energy to their personal energy portfolios without the upfront expense or the long-term maintenance costs of rooftop solar. A portion of the Durant solar expansion will be available for all OG&E’s Oklahoma-based customers.

Photo: Sean Trauschke