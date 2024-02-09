Onyx, Qcells Partner with Massachusetts Community Solar and Storage Projects

Onyx Renewable Partners and Qcells North America have announced plans to develop two Massachusetts community solar and battery projects, to be developed by Onyx and have a total 6.2 MW.

“Qcells is thrilled to align with Onyx toward building a sustainable future,” says Qcells’ Jin Han. “With Qcells’ cutting-edge solar technology, energy storage hardware and Geli energy management system software, and Onyx Renewables’ project development and execution expertise, our partnership will deliver reliable, cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions that benefit consumers, businesses and utilities alike. We have high hopes for our partnership with Onyx and our projects in Massachusetts are just the beginning.”

The Massachusetts projects benefit from the state’s SMART incentive program and will participate in the state’s Clean Peak Energy Standard.

Both projects will utilize Qcells’ DC-coupled battery storage technology and its end-to-end software solution, Geli Energy Management System, for battery charging and discharging optimization.