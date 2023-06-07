Opis Trains New Generation of Renewable Energy Technicians

Opis Renewables (Opis), a Chicago-based provider of operations and maintenance, training and manpower for renewable energy developers and project owners, has launched its turnkey concierge training program. Offering on-site instruction, transportation, housing, and meals, the all-inclusive program provides training and certification for solar, wind and energy storage professionals.

Opis’s comprehensive services are geared to addressing the shortage of trained and qualified wind, solar and battery storage technicians needed for the growing renewable energy industry.

Among the wide range of topics covered:

GWO training for wind sector BST/ART/BTT/CooHE;

Solar training-NABCEP/CooHE;

High-voltage training;

Operational services, support to wind/solar/BESS divisions.

Opis has established a 20,000-square-foot training facility located near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Trainees receive transportation to the site and housing, plus use of a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, indoor basketball court, video game consoles, a sauna and weight room.

“Training with Opis is not only a means to certify your technicians. It’s an experience for those who attend,” says Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis. “Our turnkey renewables training and concierge services are designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and resources they need to build a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure while offering a peace of mind that trainees will be housed, fed and transported at no cost to our customers.”