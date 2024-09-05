Orange Grove Solar Delivers 130MW in Texas

AT&T has signed a long-term VPPA with Enbridge for the output of its 130 MW Orange Grove Solar project, located near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Orange Grove is Enbridge’s first solar project in the state, and is expected to be completed next year. It comprises 300,000 solar panels across 920 acres.

“Orange Grove is a key part of our commitment to develop, construct and operate onshore renewable projects across North America,” says Matthew Akman, Enbridge’s EVP of Corporate Strategy and president of its Power business.

“By leveraging Enbridge’s extensive capabilities, we advanced the project to the construction phase and have now secured a virtual power purchase agreement with AT&T. We look forward to expanding our renewable energy footprint in Texas in the future.”

Enbridge currently owns and/or operates seven solar energy facilities, in Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.