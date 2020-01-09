Orbit Energy Using Enphase for Commercial Installations

Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters, says Orbit Energy & Power, a residential and commercial solar power and renewable energy company, is undertaking commercial solar projects utilizing Enphase microinverters.

Orbit Energy & Power has deployed Enphase microinverters in commercial solar applications, including ground-mounted systems, up to 1 MW in size.

“Adding solar is an economic decision for our commercial customers, and they appreciate that using Enphase microinverters provides the flexibility to right-size their systems,” says Sean Angelini, president of Orbit Energy & Power. “Since we perform all aspects of operations and maintenance on the commercial solar systems we deploy, we can see a performance issue immediately and at the module level through the Enphase Enlighten monitoring platform.”

Orbit Energy & Power serves commercial and residential customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida, with a full spectrum of design-and-build solar power and renewable energy services.

“Enphase is focused on developing extremely safe and reliable energy products that can be easily monitored and managed at scale,” says Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Sean and his team at Orbit Energy & Power share our dedication to providing an outstanding customer experience, and it’s inspiring to see how they leverage Enphase microinverters in commercial solar projects.”

Photo: An Enphase IQ7 microinverter