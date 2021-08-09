Orbital Solar Services Wins 130 MW Contract

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Orbital Solar Services (OSS) solar power generation facility subsidiary has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to construct a 132.2 MW DC/100 MW AC solar farm in the Southeastern United States.

The contract calls for OSS to design, engineer and produce a utility-scale solar array to be delivered in early 2022. The company will provide full utility-scale EPC services, including substation construction. The project will consist of 350,000 solar panels installed across 800 acres of land.

“This second project with an industry-leading energy company evidences OSS’s growing reputation for its technical expertise and abilities in designing and building these large, complex, utility-scale solar projects,” states Brandon Martin, OSS’s CEO. “We look forward to commencing work on this project and continuing our relationship with this large-scale energy producer.”

“We are thrilled by this project award, showcasing Orbital’s ability to provide services that contribute to reducing our nation’s carbon footprint,” says Jim O’Neil, Orbital Energy Group’s vice chairman and CEO. “This project and others like it serve to expand OSS’s industry relationships based on a solid record of achievement, and the expertise to provide end-to-end solutions. By expanding relationships, as we have with this customer, we are positioning OEG and OSS to increase their presence in the renewable and alternative energy marketplace during the balance of 2021 and beyond.”