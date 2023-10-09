Origis Energy Completes Trio Of Florida Projects

Talquin Electric Cooperative, Seminole Electric Cooperative and Origis Energy have completed three new solar facilities totaling 7 MW AC: Hinson Solar (4 MW), Gadsden County, Fla.; Hilliardville Solar (2 MW). Wakulla County, Fla.; and Bristol Solar (630 kW), Liberty County, Fla.

All three projects were developed, constructed and are owned by Origis Energy. Each will deliver energy at competitive rates under power purchase agreements (PPAs) executed between Seminole Electric Cooperative, Talquin’s wholesale power provider, and Origis.

“These three projects represent a significant step forward and we are excited to provide predictable, affordable, clean electricity to our members,” says Tracy Bensley, general manager of Talquin Electric Cooperative. “Bringing these projects to fruition will generate enough clean energy to replace fossil fuel-generated electricity for up to 1,400 homes in our area while ensuring stable rates for our members and shielding them from the fluctuations of traditional fuel costs.”

During construction, each plant employed approximately 30 workers with a combined direct local economic benefit of an estimated $1.6 million. Over the lifetime of the plants, they will generate an additional estimated $2.2 million in direct economic benefits combined.

At each location, native grasses and plants that will provide berries for wildlife were used as part of the vegetative buffer.