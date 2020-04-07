OutBack Power, Tigo Partner on Rapid Shutdown Solution

Tigo Energy Inc. and OutBack Power have announced the compatibility of their respective Fire Safety solution and FLEXmax charge controllers for rapid shutdown.

The tested compatibility includes Tigo’s Fire Safety – TS4-F integrated for smart modules and TS4-A-F add-on for existing PV systems – with OutBack’s FLEXmax 100 and FLEXmax 100 AFCI using powerline communication. The products are now available for residential, commercial and industrial PV systems from the respective companies and shipping from many distribution partners.

“The FLEXmax 100 and FLEXmax AFCI from OutBack Power are designed for fault intolerance,” says Ian McCluskey, assistant product manager at OutBack Power. “Tigo’s commitment to deliver high quality and reliable products aligns with our history of providing leading MPPT charge controllers. We see this compatibility as mutually broadening our network to offer safe rapid shutdown options for our customers.”

Photo: OutBack Power’s FLEXmax 100