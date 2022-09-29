OYA Renewables Completes 6.7 MW Robinson Road Community Solar Project

OYA Renewables’ 6.7 MW DC Robinson Road solar farm in Orleans, N.Y. has reached commercial operation and will support broad consumer access to solar-powered electricity generation across the state.

The community solar project completed the final stage of commissioning in June of 2022. The 6.7 MW DC solar farm is expected to generate approximately 10,490,000 kWh annually, the equivalent of offsetting an estimated 7,434 metric tons of carbon and providing enough clean energy to power over 1,600 households annually. In total, OYA has 13 additional New York community solar projects expected to reach commercial operation by mid-2023, adding to OYA’s pipeline that already exceeds 572 MW in the state.

“We applaud the State of New York for being a driving force in the renewable energy transition with innovative programs to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the cost of electricity,” says Manish Nayar, founder and chairman of OYA Renewables. “We see the immediate impact on subscribers to OYA’s community solar programs as each new solar project goes online and a zero-carbon future comes closer to being realized.”

“This year New York became the top community solar market in the nation thanks to the many public-private partnerships that have been created under our successful NY-Sun Initiative,” comments Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development’s (NYSERDA). “Community-centered projects like OYA’s Robinson Road will ensure more families and businesses have access to affordable and renewable solar power that will help provide savings on their electricity bill and improve local air quality.”

The project received $1.4 million in support through NYSERDA’s NY-Sun program, the state’s signature $1.8 billion initiative to advance the scale-up of solar while driving energy costs down and making solar energy more accessible to homes, businesses, and communities. The project advances New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to generate 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.