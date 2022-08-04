OYA Solar Chooses EPC Firms for N.Y. Community Solar Portfolio Construction

OYA Solar, a North American solar developer and independent power producer, has selected two engineering, procurement and construction firms (EPC) to lead the construction of 13 renewable energy projects, with expected completion dates from the fourth quarter of 2022 to mid-2023. All these projects are expected to reach permission to operate (PTO) by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The 13 projects make up OYA’s Wave 1 pipeline and are expected to produce 124,000 MWh annually, generating clean energy for approximately 13,000 residential homes in the State of New York. These projects advance OYA’s objective of leading the energy transition through owning and developing renewable energy, and form part of its 6 GW pipeline.

“OYA Solar has transformed from a developer of solar projects to an independent power producer over the past two years,” remarks Manish Nayar, executive chairman of OYA Solar. “As our portfolio of projects continues to grow, we are excited to partner with firms that possess exceptional track records in operations and execution, to support the ongoing development of our assets.”

With these projects, as well as the others in our pipeline, OYA is committed to the development of renewable energy solutions for communities in the State of New York and across North America. OYA expects to place 38 MW from its New York portfolio in service by 2022 to provide affordable energy to communities.