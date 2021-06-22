OYA Solar, Omni Navitas Working Together to Tackle Community Solar

OYA Solar and Omni Navitas say they are partnering to develop, construct and own 600 MW of community solar projects across the Northeast U.S.

OYA and Omni expect to build the first 240 MW of projects under the arrangement in New York over the next 24 months. OYA – which currently has a 2 GW community-solar and utility-scale pipeline across North America – expects to have 100 MW in construction this year from its existing New York pipeline.

“This co-development agreement accelerates our progress toward providing widespread access to the benefits of community solar,” says Manish Nayar, CEO and founder of OYA Solar.

“Omni is excited to embark on this enterprise with OYA and to employ its experience in leasing, permitting, interconnection analysis, environmental review and other due diligence leading to the construction phase of solar projects,” adds Suki Singh, president and CEO of Omni. “OYA is a dynamic company with a realizable vision to vastly expand renewable energy projects across the U.S. and beyond.”

OYA and OMNI expect to further collaborate on portfolios in Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Mexico.