Panasonic Adds Four Solar Installers in New Jersey, Maryland and California to Elite-Premium Roster

Panasonic is expanding the number of homeowners in the U.S. who will gain access to the benefits of Panasonic’s renewable energy solutions portfolio through the promotion of two new Elite and two new Premium level solar installers. Homeowners who purchase from a member of the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program can take advantage of the Panasonic AllGuard and TripleGuard warranties, which cover Panasonic solar panel systems for performance, product, parts and labor for 25 years.

Celestial Solar Innovations LLC (Frederick, Md..) and FirstPV (DBA) Solar Union (San Francisco, Calif.) have joined as Premium Installers, which includes exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs and an installer portal.

As Elite Installers, Green Power Energy (Annandale, N.J.) and Capital Remodel & Design Inc. (DBA) Five Star Solar (Elk Grove, Calif.) will gain all the benefits of Premium Installer level as well as first access to new products and rebates, preferred access to product availability and premier pricing.

“The solar industry continues to heat up across the country, and as a result will only become more competitive,” says David Lopez, national sales manager for Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. “We are proud to equip members of the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program with benefits and tools they need in increasingly crowded markets.”

“We are excited about the installers who meet Panasonic’s high standard of excellence, and to promote them in a greater number of U.S. markets,” comments Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.

Image: Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash