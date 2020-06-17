Panasonic Expands PV Module Warranties

Panasonic has expanded its 25-year warranty on solar panels to include labor on all components of the residential solar system, including the monitoring and interconnection hardware and racking system. This builds on the company’s recent warranty expansion to cover labor on Enphase microinverters included in Panasonic AC modules.

The previous arrangement only covered labor for solar panels through authorized and premium installers, while the new labor warranty now applies to the full system. Under the new warranty, Panasonic will alleviate the labor costs associated with servicing valid warranty claims for the solar panel and certain other hardware components if installed with a Panasonic AC module. Such other hardware components are the Enphase microinverter, Enphase Envoy communication gateway, Enphase IQ Combiner and Unirac racking system.

“The AllGuard full system labor warranty ensures homeowners have complete peace-of-mind while making our valued installers’ jobs easier and more efficient,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of the Panasonic Life Solutions Co. of America.

“Panasonic listens closely to customer and installer feedback and is always striving to create products and solutions that meet their needs. The response was so positive from the warranty coverage extension of the Enphase microinverter announced last summer, it became clear that a more comprehensive claims experience is what customers and installers desire across solar system components,” he adds.

This new Panasonic AllGuard warranty applies to labor in addition to the product workmanship warranty provided by the equipment manufacturer when installed by a Panasonic authorized, premium or elite installer. Coverage under the AllGuard warranty applies to Panasonic solar systems purchased on or after June 16.

To learn more about Panasonic’s AllGuard warranty, click here.