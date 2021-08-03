Panasonic Solar Warranty Expands to Cover IronRidge Racking Systems

Panasonic’s 25-year warranty covering solar panel parts and labor on all components of its residential solar energy systems is expanding to give homeowners more racking options. It will also now include labor on IronRidge racking systems when installed by an authorized Panasonic Installer.

The previous warranty covered labor for solar panels through Panasonic Authorized, Premium and Elite Installers, but only applied to a single monitoring, interconnection hardware and racking provider. The new, enhanced labor warranty also covers racking provided by IronRidge. Panasonic’s AllGuard Warranty will alleviate the labor costs associated with servicing valid warranty claims for the solar panel and certain other hardware components.

“Panasonic is continuously looking for ways to enhance the products, solutions and warranty options we offer homeowners to add even greater value to their investment,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy solutions at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. “By adding IronRidge to our warrantied racking systems, Panasonic is building on its excellent warranty to offer more options for consumers who value Panasonic’s reputation for unbeatable reliability and performance. Over 40 years of solar power R&D and rigorous quality testing have made Panasonic a leading provider of home energy solutions.”

“IronRidge is pleased to be affiliated with, and covered by, the Panasonic AllGuard Warranty program,” says Rich Tiu, IronRidge’s CEO. “It speaks to Panasonic’s confidence in its products’ performance over their lifetime. The IronRidge 25-year warranty reflects our commitment to producing high-quality products that stand the test of time. Equally important is designing products that can easily be installed correctly and in accordance with building codes to prevent or reduce the need for claims. The winner here is the installer and their customer.”