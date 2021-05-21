Panasonic Unveils New EverVolt Modules, Battery Storage Cabinet

Panasonic says it is introducing four new EverVolt modules and a redesigned EverVolt Battery Storage cabinet with a reduced footprint.

Panasonic will offer an expanded lineup of modules in the EverVolt Solar Modules series, providing homeowners with even more options designed to accompany its EverVolt Battery Storage system. The company says the four new modules feature higher efficiency and enhanced performance – even in high temperatures – as well as exceptional degradation rates. The new modules are also backed by Panasonic’s TripleGuard and AllGuard 25-year warranties.

The new modules, which will be available this year, include:

EverVolt Solar Module Series 380 W/370 W modules, available in Q3, feature efficiency ratings of 21.7% and 21.2%, respectively, and provide maximum power output for residential solar systems.

EverVolt Solar Module Black Series 370 W /360 W modules, available in Q3, feature efficiency ratings of 21.2% and 20.6%, respectively, with a sleek all-black aesthetic design.

When installed by a Panasonic Authorized, Premium or Elite installer and registered through the Panasonic website, homeowners will have the following EverVolt warranty options:

The Panasonic TripleGuard Warranty covers EverVolt panels for performance, product, parts and labor for 25 years.

The Panasonic AllGuard Warranty covers labor to replace and repair all major components in an EverVolt system. Applicable to Panasonic AC modules, this warranty covers solar modules combined with microinverters sold by Panasonic, approved racking for 25 years and the monitoring hardware for five years.

Modules installed by merchants outside of the Panasonic Installer Program receive a 25-year warranty on performance and product only.

“Building upon Panasonic’s 40-year legacy of commitment to and investment in the solar energy industry, we are excited to offer homeowners even more choices when considering high-efficiency modules,” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. “The new modules are the latest technological evolutions in our roadmap of innovative solutions designed with homeowners’ and installers’ needs in mind.”

In addition to an expanded suite of module options, homeowners will soon be able to store more energy per square foot with a redesign of the EverVolt home battery storage cabinet that gives the system a smaller footprint. The new cabinet, which will be available beginning in June, enables homeowners to stack more batteries and store more energy in a smaller space.

The improved cabinet will be 22 square inches smaller than the previous EverVolt battery storage model. The EverVolt battery storage is compatible with any solar module system or inverter and can be tailored to a homeowner’s individual needs. In addition to offering both the AC- and DC-coupled options, the storage system can be scaled down to as little as 11 kWh of energy storage or expanded to 102 kWh.

Panasonic says its EverVolt battery storage system offers simple, one-person installation and is field serviceable. It also comes equipped with advanced software and a user-friendly app for homeowners, allowing customization between multiple operating modes and visibility into system status. The battery storage product is backed by a 10-year product and performance warranty.

For more information about EverVolt battery storage, click here.