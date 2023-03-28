Paris BPU, TVA, Silicon Ranch Debut Latest Solar Farm 

Silicon Ranch, an independent power producer and a community-focused renewable energy company, the Paris Board of Public Utilities (Paris BPU) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have completed a 6.75 MW AC solar facility in Puryear, Tenn. This solar facility will generate enough renewable, cost-effective energy to power approximately 1,000 homes annually.

The Paris Solar Farm – Puryear was developed as part of TVA’s Generation Flexibility Program. The program is designed to encourage local power companies to develop distributed generation facilities and provide local solutions to the renewable needs of customers.

“This new solar farm is a testament to how carbon solutions can be used to bring big brands and local power companies together to benefit a community for the long-term at scale,” says Laura Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Clearloop. “Rivian and Paris BPU are setting a clear example for other communities on how mutual partnership can benefit parts of the country that can benefit the most by aligning decarbonization and economic opportunity.”

Silicon Ranch will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue for the county over the life of the project which will help support infrastructure and other community-identified priorities, while requiring little to no county services in return.