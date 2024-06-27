Partners Complete Solar Project at Former New York Landfill

Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, AC Power and GreenSpark Solar have announced the commercial operation of a 7 MW community solar landfill project located in Fort Edward, N.Y., owned by KSI, developed by AC Power, and built by GreenSpark.

The project addresses Fort Edward’s strategic goals: increasing municipal revenues via a land lease and payment in lieu of taxes agreement, slashing energy bills for residents through community solar access, utilizing inoperable municipal land, and forwarding the state’s green agenda.

AC Power initially developed the project. GreenSpark Solar provided engineering, procurement and construction services, and Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure is the long-term owner and operator of the project.

The 58-acre site, operating as a landfill from 1969 to 1991, had long been a symbol of environmental burden. Post-closure, the site required extensive environmental management, including an impermeable landfill cap, a leachate collection system, and wetland cells to mitigate hazardous waste impacts.