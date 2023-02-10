Partners Form JV for Solar Steel Fabrication

FTC Solar Inc. and Taihua New Energy Co. Ltd. have formed a joint venture to establish Alpha Steel LLC, a manufacturing partnership dedicated to producing steel components, including torque tubes, for utility-scale solar projects.

“This agreement will further enhance our domestic supply chain, and our ability to support our customers and the growth of the U.S. solar market, with domestic manufacturing utilizing U.S. steel,” says Sean Hunkler, CEO of FTC Solar. “We’re pleased to announce an expanded relationship with Taihua New Energy, an existing partner, and a top global fabricator as we grow our presence in Texas.”

“This new production line will include state-of-the-art equipment to help FTC quickly deploy its differentiated technology to customers,” adds Kailiang Ji, CEO of Taihua New Energy, who has been named the general manager of Alpha Steel. “We’re proud to continue to support the growth of clean energy in the United States and expand our relationship with FTC Solar.”

The Alpha Steel facility, located outside of Houston in Sealy, Texas, is expected to begin commercial production in mid-2023.