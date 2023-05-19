Partners Kick Off Construction on Pair of Solar Projects

CDE Lightband, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Silicon Ranch have broken ground on two solar farms in Clarksville, Tenn.: the 2 MW Solar Band – Red Array and the 4.75 MW Solar Band – Orange Array.

Both projects are expected to be operational and delivering energy to the Clarksville community in December.

“These solar farms will help us improve the resiliency of our services without increasing costs, all while helping Clarksville attract additional businesses to the area,” says CDE Lightband General Manager Brian Taylor. “I am proud of this partnership with TVA and Silicon Ranch and the collaboration from each organization to make this possible.”

“Solar Band demonstrates what is possible when we come together with a shared vision to use low-cost, reliable, renewable energy to power our growing economy,” adds TVA’s Doug Perry. “Together with our partners, we are building the nation’s most advanced energy system to help us meet our decarbonization and energy security goals.”