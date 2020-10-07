Peck Enters Rhode Island Solar Market

Peck Company Holdings Inc., a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, has signed a 5.3 MW contract in Rhode Island with a long time customer.

The $7.256 million contract for a project located in Rhode Island is targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2021. Peck’s expansion into the state complements the company’s recent expansion into Maine.

A recent report by Cambridge-based Synapse Energy Economics Inc. concludes that Rhode Island can produce a greater amount of electricity than it consumes by installing solar arrays on more roofs, landfills, brownfields, gravel pits and parking lots.

“This is our first project in Rhode Island, so we are very excited about working in the state and helping with their renewable energy goals,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman of the board and CEO of Peck Company Holdings. “Our organic growth strategy of serving our existing customer base in other states is working and benefitting all stakeholders. We look forward to our continued expansion into Rhode Island, Maine, other states in the northeast, and coast to coast. We would also like to thank our valued partners who continue to rely on Peck. These long-term relationships are an integral component of our current and future growth.”

Since becoming a public company in 2019, Peck has been executing its three-pronged growth strategy including:

(1) Organic expansion across the Northeastern United States

(2) Conducting accretive merger and acquisition transactions to expand geographically

(3) Investing in company-owned solar assets that provide recurring revenue

The Peck Company Holdings is guided by the mission to facilitate the reduction of carbon emissions through the expansion of clean, renewable energy and it believes that leveraging such core values to deploy resources toward profitable business is the only sustainable strategy to achieve these objectives.

Photo: A solar field in St. Albans, Vt., installed for Cypress Creek Renewables