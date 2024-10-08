Pennsylvania Community Solar Project in Development by SolarBank

SolarBank is planning to develop a 13.8 MW ground-mount solar power project known as Grandview, located in Lancaster County, Pa.

The project is part of a three-project plan totalling 24.8 MW.

In March, the Pennsylvania House passed House Bill 1842, enabling the potential development of community solar projects in the state. The bill is currently under review by the senate.

“Community solar is a great way for everyone to access renewable energy,” says Dr. Richard Lu, SolarBank CEO.

“Community members can go solar and contribute to building a sustainable future without having to install their own panels. We are excited for the next steps in developing the Grandview project, which would be a significant milestone in SolarBank’s community solar portfolio, in addition to being a part of Pennsylvania’s historic move toward a cleaner future.”

The company has secured a lease over the project site and will continue to work to complete the next steps in permitting, interconnection and securing the necessary financing for the project’s construction.