Penske Truck Solar Powers Leasing Facility

Penske Truck Leasing has installed and activated its first rooftop solar-powered systems, at the company’s new facility in Channahon, Ill.

The PV system, at 200 kW, is expected to generate 80% of the building’s energy needs. Any remaining required energy will be supplied by the local utility provider.

Another PV system, at the company’s Grand Rapids, Mich. location, is set to be active in the coming months. Penske’s Linden, N.J. location is expected to go online next year.

The facilities incorporating solar systems are part of the company’s LEED building program.

Under a PPA with Sunrock Distributed Generation, seven additional Penske facilities in California are expected to be retrofitted with new PV solar systems in the next year, in Fresno, Hayward, La Mirada, National City, Riverside, San Diego and San Leandro.

Penske is collaborating with San Francisco-based ForeFront Power as its lead project consultant on this solar initiative.

“Our solar program is an important piece of our renewable energy strategy and ForeFront Power continues to be an outstanding partner in helping us bring these projects to fruition,” says Drew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facility services at Penske.

“These investments will allow us to directly generate our own renewable energy to power our locations and continue to support our customers with sustainable solutions.”

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company.