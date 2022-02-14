Philadelphia Expands Solar Access to Business Properties with EDP Renewables

EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC, the distribution business unit of EDP Renewables, has partnered with the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) as part of its Solarize Philly Program to help expand access to onsite renewable energy solutions for business, commercial and industrial properties throughout the city.

Launched by PEA in 2017, Solarize Philly is Philadelphia’s first city-wide solarize program. With a goal of expanding the city’s onsite solar market, the program aims to make the process of installing solar as easy and affordable as possible while also supporting solar training at the School District of Philadelphia and improving access to clean energy across the city’s neighborhoods. Since the program’s launch, more than $12 million has been invested in communities across Philadelphia, helping improve access to clean energy throughout the city.

“At EDPR NA DG, we’re dedicated to providing equitable access to local, reliable, and cost-saving energy, regardless of where you live or do business,” says Richard Dovere, EDPR NA DG’s chief investment officer. “We’re delighted to be a part of Solarize Philly’s vital mission in supporting businesses on their net-zero carbon journey through the adoption of onsite renewable energy generation.”

EDPR NA DG was selected through a public solicitation process to be one of Solarize Philly’s dedicated partners focused on providing commercial, industrial and real estate property owners full turnkey onsite energy solutions. Technology solutions will range from distributed solar to co-located storage, electric vehicle charging, micro-grid, energy demand/energy resilience and energy efficiency technologies. This year is the first time Solarize Philly Program is open to retail, commercial and industrial entities throughout Philadelphia.

“Businesses are vital to the continued growth and development of Philadelphia,” states Emily Schapira, president and CEO of PEA. “We’re excited for this collaboration with EDPR NA DG to reduce energy costs for our citizens’ businesses, support the community through the creation of good-paying jobs to bolster the local solar industry, and assist our businesses in minimizing their carbon footprint.”

“The opportunity to have businesses power themselves by local clean energy whilst helping to spur additional 21st-century businesses, create jobs, and provide a more resilient energy future for Philly is a ‘triple win’,” comments Matt Stern, senior director of commercial programs at the Philadelphia Energy Authority.