Photon Energy Connects 7.5 MW PV Power Plant to Romania Grid

Photon Energy Engineering Romania has completed and grid-connected a 7.5 MW PV power plant in the Romanian market.

“We are proud to have expanded our portfolio of operating solar PV assets by an additional 7.5 MW in Romania,” says Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

“This latest addition is particularly exciting as it’s our largest to date. It rounds our portfolio expansion in Romania up to a total of 12 power plants with a total installed capacity of 48.4 MW and increases our global total to 100 units and the combined capacity to 140.3 MW.”

Located near Făget in Timiș County, the power plant extends over 9.1 hectares of greenfield land and is equipped with 12,216 bifacial PV modules mounted on single-axis trackers. This is the company’s third PV power plant in the location.

The power plant is expected to deliver energy to the grid managed by Rețele Electrice Banat. Electricity generated will be sold on the energy market on a merchant basis, without any governmental support or a PPA with an energy off-taker.