Pivot Acquires SGC Power to Grow Community Solar Development Portfolio

National renewable energy provider Pivot Energy has acquired SGC Power, a Maryland-based community solar developer, from energy transition investor ECP. SGC Power identifies, develops and designs community solar projects. SGC Power has been involved in 2.8 GW of solar projects since the company’s founding in 2008.

“SGC Power is a community solar leader with deep industry experience,” said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy. “We are excited to welcome their team to Pivot Energy. Together, we can further accelerate the transition to decentralized renewable energy while providing real cost-savings to businesses and families across the country.”

Pivot develops, finances, builds, owns and manages distributed energy projects. With the acquisition and the larger team, Pivot Energy scale greenfield development, accelerate the adoption of solar, add product offerings and expand the company’s national footprint.

“We are looking forward to joining the Pivot Energy team,” comments SGC Power CEO Mike Sloan. “This acquisition provides our team with a clear path to more community solar development. Plus, we get the benefit of new colleagues with a wealth of industry expertise and experience.”

“It is our firm belief that this acquisition will bring about positive changes for everyone,” adds Hunt. “It will certainly make us stronger, more competitive in the market, and the increased resources will ensure that we can provide more value to our partners and clients.”

Day-to-day activities for the SGC Power team will remain unchanged. SGC Power will continue to operate as a business unit under the Pivot Energy brand.