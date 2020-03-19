Plus Renewable, Avondale Agree to Sell Fighting Jays Solar

Plus Renewable Technologies Ltd. and Avondale Solar LLC have entered into an agreement to sell their interests in a 350 MW AC solar PV project in Fort Bend County, Texas – Fighting Jays Solar – that they are developing via their affiliate AP Solar Holdings LLC to an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP).

Fighting Jays Solar is expected to break ground in the second half of 2020 and be operational by the summer of 2022. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, the Fighting Jays Solar project is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.

“We are very pleased to be working with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners on the development of Fighting Jays Solar. Based on the market dynamics and data that we are seeing, Fighting Jays Solar will be well-positioned to provide low cost, clean and reliable power to the Houston Zone,” says Trevor Nash, CEO of AP Solar Holdings.

Plus Renewable Technologies is led by a management team with expertise in infrastructure, renewable energy, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, investment and asset management. The company owns operating renewable assets in China and the U.S. and continues to evaluate and develop new projects.

Photo: Plus Renewable’s landing page