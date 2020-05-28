Point Load Power Launches the PV Booster Gen 2

Point Load Power, a company that specializes in rooftop solar tracking for commercial and industrial (C&I) buildings, has launched the PV Booster Gen 2.

The system is designed to maximize solar production from monofacial and bifacial solar panels, producing up to 70% more energy per panel compared to ordinary rooftop mounting solutions constrained to fixed-tilt positions.

According to the company, building owners, occupants and project integrators investing in rooftop solar can install 50% less solar panels than required with fixed-tilt and still achieve the same annual savings, increasing return on investment (ROI) by 40% or more.

PV Booster has been engineered to solve the challenges of weight and wind that have prevented solar tracker deployments on rooftops. Point Load Power’s rooftop tracking solution meets the strict requirements of UL 3703 and the wind loading requirements of ASCE 7-16, and has been tested and certified by CSA U.S., a nationally recognized test lab, allowing PV Booster to deploy on most flat rooftops across the U.S.

PV Booster Gen 2 trackers are now being delivered to customers through Point Load’s U.S.-based supply chain.

Photo: Point Load Power’s PV Booster building