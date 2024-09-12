Polar Racking Adds Hail Protection to its SOL-X Single-Axis Tracker

Polar Racking has announced the Hail Protection feature enhancement to its SOL-X single-axis tracker system.

The company says the addition to the tracker control and monitoring platform mitigates the risk of hail damage to PV panels.

The feature is designed to automatically position solar trackers to a bi-directional high-tilt hail position angle in anticipation of hailstorms, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

During a hail event, the company adds that the tracker positions itself in the same direction of the wind.

“Polar Racking is excited to offer this new Hail Protection feature as part of our True-Terrain Following SOL-X Tracker Solution, which also includes 3D Backtracking, Overcast Strategy and iStow,” says Vishal Lala, founding partner and CEO of Polar Racking.

“We view this as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality solutions that meet the challenging needs of our customers.”