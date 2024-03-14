Polar Racking, Leidos Complete Bankability Report for True-Terrain Tracker

Leidos Engineering has completed its independent engineer report review for Polar Racking’s Sol-X True-Terrain trackers, which Polar is now sharing with select customers and upon request.

The company says its tracker offers slope tolerance up to 30% and its system design works with all foundation types.

The review conducted an assessment of the company’s history, manufacturing capabilities tracker development. Special consideration was given to the wind tunnel testing, structural review and sign off.

The company says the review from Leidos concludes that its single axis tracker solution and certifications are in line with the common industry standards.