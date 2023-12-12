PowerFlex Completes Second Rooftop Solar Project for ASICS’ Miss. Distribution Center

PowerFlex has completed its second rooftop solar project for athletic brand ASICS at their Mississippi Byhalia Distribution Center.

“As ASICS continues towards a goal of reducing overall CO2 emissions by 63% by 2030, today’s announcement is a strong step forward,” says ASICS’ Kyle Koestler. “The PowerFlex team were great partners in helping seamlessly complete the second rooftop solar project without disrupting our day-to-day business at the distribution center.” ‍

‍PowerFlex coordinated the interconnection agreement between ASICS and local municipal utility, NorthCentral Electric. Interconnecting 2 MW of solar assets powers approximately 48% of the distribution center, says the company, with the additional 1 MW is projected to provide $100,000 in energy savings in the first year.

“ASICS is a relentless innovator and leader in reducing carbon emissions,” says Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex. “We’re proud to partner with ASICS to double their clean energy production, offset energy costs, and contribute energy to the grid to expedite their ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

Completion of the 1 MW solar rooftop brings the total renewable power at the distribution center to 2 MW.