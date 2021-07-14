PowerFlex Finishes Solar+Storage Installation for Cox Communications

PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables company, has completed a solar photovoltaics and battery energy storage project at Cox Communications’ corporate office in San Diego on Federal Blvd.

As the first solar-plus-storage project in the country for Cox Communications, the integrated on-site battery storage, carport and rooftop solar installation combined are projected to offset more than 374 tons of carbon each year. Solar reduces utility costs by decreasing energy consumption while the battery storage shifts the solar generation into the evening on-peak period of expensive power. The storage system will also be used to mitigate spikes in energy usage, thereby lowering utility demand charges.

The system will employ EDF’s energy management system, using real-time data to orchestrate all components of the system for optimal results.

“We’re excited our largest California facility is spearheading the use of solar power and battery storage to reduce our carbon footprint in the region,” says Sam Attisha, Cox’s senior vice president. “This solar project will generate almost 20 percent of the building energy usage and move us closer to our company’s sustainability goals, which include becoming carbon-neutral by 2034.”