Primoris Services Signs EPC Contract for $370 Million U.S. Solar Project

Primoris Services Corp.’s energy/renewables segment has been awarded a solar project with an estimated value of more than $370 million.

“Our proven ability to execute best-in-class utility-scale solar projects continues to attract repeat business,” states Tom McCormick, president and CEO of Primoris. “With this new contract, our solar project backlog now exceeds $1 billion as we move into 2022.”

The award is for the engineering, procurement and construction of a utility-scale solar facility on the West Coast. Initial project construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022 with completion of the project expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.