PureSky Energy Launches Gouverneur NY Solar I Community Solar Farm

PureSky Energy is behind the operational launch of a new community solar farm project in Gouverneur, NY, marking the company’s 19th site in New York State.

The project has a 2,082 kW capacity and comprises 5,400 solar panels.

“We are very excited for our co-located site in Gouverneur to come online,” says Nicholas Topping, vice president of Community Solar at PureSky Energy. “We are immensely proud of all the hard work that went into building this site, from our development team to our landowners and are grateful for the Town of Gouverneur’s support of the industry.”

CarMax is an anchor customer of PureSky and subscribed its Buffalo and Albany stores to the Gouverneur solar farm.