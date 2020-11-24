PV-ezRack Launches High-Rise Solar Mounting Solution

PV-ezRack by Clenergy has launched the SolarBalcony mounting system for PV installations on high-rise balconies.

Manufactured using 6005-T5 aluminum alloy and 304 stainless steel in different anodized thicknesses, the PV-ezRack SolarBalcony touts a high resistance to corrosion. SolarBalcony has an adjustable range, making it compatible with commonly sized balconies with metal railings. Pre-assembled parts allow for fast, easy and cost-efficient installation, notes the company.

“Compared with other mounting systems used for residential solar projects, PV-ezRack SolarBalcony can be attached to the balconies of buildings directly, requiring very little space while generating sustainable energy for daily use,” says Vincent Chan, regional manager of the international sales department at Clenergy.

According to the Renewable Energy 3020 Implementation Plan released by the South Korean government in 2017, renewables will account for 20% of its energy sources by 2030. By 2040, renewables are anticipated to account for up to 35% of the country’s energy sources. One of the factors affecting renewable energy deployments lies in the lack of available land in South Korea.

PV-ezRack SolarBalcony has passed stringent wind tests conducted by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL). Tested from angles varying from 0° to 90°, with wind speeds up to 50 m/s, the mounting solution has been certified by KCL for use in South Korea.