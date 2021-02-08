PV-ezRack Unveils New Line of Solar Mounting Systems for Flat Roofs

PV-ezRack by Clenergy has launched two new low-ballast solar mounting systems for flat roofs – the PV-ezRack Ascent and PV-ezRack Ascent Wings.

The PV-ezRack Ascent is a low-ballast, south/north facing solution without rails for PV installation on flat roofs. The PV-ezRack Ascent Wings is a low-ballast, east/west facing railless system, which provides optimal surface utilization and yield for structurally challenging roofs with limited ballast options. With multiple angular options available, Ascent Wings allows maximized energy production, notes PV-ezRack.

Both Ascent and Ascent Wings are enhancements from the PV-ezRack ComT with Ballast, a mounting solution exclusively designed for ballast systems last year. PV-ezRack says that compared with ComT with Ballast, the newly developed products boast an optimized structure and a more flexible tilt angle with easier installation and a lower ballast.

“Clenergy has invested heavily in the R&D sector in recent years,” says Lannes Cai, technical manager at Clenergy. “Our in-house R&D team has developed seven innovative product lines for flat roofs thus far. We will continue to invest more into product development in response to the worldwide diversified technical requirements for solar applications.”

Additionally, PV-ezRack Ascent and Ascent Wings have been subjected to the stringent boundary layer wind tunnel test, conducted by the established wind tunnel test agency Wacker Ingenieure GmbH (Wacker). The test report is available upon request.

Photo: The PV-ezRack Ascent solar mounting system